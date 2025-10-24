Delfin Midstream enters LOA with Samsung Heavy Industries

Delfin Midstream Inc. has entered into a letter of award (LOA) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The LOA formally notified SHI that is has been selected and awarded as the exclusive EPCI contractor for the first floating LNG (FLNG) vessel of the Delfin LNG project and Delfin is entitled to the exclusive rights to SHI’s dock for construction of the first FLNG vessel.

As part of the LOA the parties have agreed to commence an Early Engagement scope of work, mobilise project teams, de-risk the overall project schedule, and prepare for imminent execution.

Earlier in 2025, Delfin already secured the manufacturing capacity for the FLNG vessel’s gas turbines from Siemens Energy Inc. Since then, the company has significantly progressed both its debt and equity financing. The announcement further secures the path towards FID in November 2025 for Delfin’s leading US energy infrastructure project offshore Louisiana.

Given the progress towards an FID for the first FLNG vessel and excellent collaboration among all the project stakeholders, the parties have agreed to strengthen their partnership in advance of the second and third FLNG vessels for the Delfin project. Under the LOA, the parties have agreed a dock reservation scheme for the second FLNG vessel for the Delfin project following FID of the first FLNG vessel, which will enable Delfin to take an FID in early 2026 for the second FLNG vessel. For the third FLNG vessel, Delfin and SHI plan to jointly develop strategic business and trade opportunities, including shipbuilding co-operation.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, said: “We are very pleased with the commercial and financing workstreams closing in for an FID on the Delfin LNG project. With this LOA, we further strengthen our construction pathway, not just for the first but also the second and third FLNG Vessels. Finally, we are excited that the Delfin project can foster increased co-operation in trade, energy and shipbuilding between the Republic of Korea and the US.”