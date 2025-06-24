Golar provides commercial operations date

Golar LNG Ltd have announced that FLNG Gimi has reached the commercial operations date (COD) for its 20-year lease and operate agreement for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The COD triggers the start of the 20-year lease and operate agreement that unlocks the equivalent of around US$3 billion of adjusted EBITDA backlog (Golar's share).

The COD milestone marks a major achievement for one of Africa’s deepest offshore developments which introduce Mauritania and Senegal as LNG exporters. The company looks forward to continuing working together with the GTA operator bp and its partners Kosmos, PETROSEN, and SMH, as well as Mauritanian and Senegalese authorities to deliver safe and reliable operations and to create value to all stakeholders.

Following the achieved COD of FLNG Gimi and announcement of the two FLNG charters in Argentina on 2 May 2025, Golar is accelerating work on its next FLNG unit(s). Golar continues to advance commercial discussions, with charterer demand guiding design choice of the fourth FLNG unit. In addition to the 3.5 mi-lion tpy MKII option at CIMC Raffles shipyard, Golar has signed a final engineering study to confirm EPC price and delivery for a 5 million tpy MKIII FLNG and is updating price and schedule for an up to 2.7 million tpy MKI FLNG.