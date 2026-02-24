Technip Energies awarded contract for Coral Norte floating LNG project

Technip Energies, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded a contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV), an Eni participated joint venture, to progress the work on the Coral Norte floating LNG (FLNG) project, located offshore Mozambique.

This landmark project marks the deployment of the country’s second FLNG facility.

This contract accumulates with the one previously announced for early works and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies’ scope of work on the Coral Norte FLNG project.

Through early works and the adoption of the replica concept, the project is progressing fast and the hull launch took place on 16 January 2026, in Geoje, South Korea.

Coral Norte is designed as an enhanced replica of the successful Coral Sul project, drawing on the same feed gas composition and field location. By capitalising on this proven design and incorporating lessons learned, Coral Norte will benefit from de-risked project execution, increased efficiency, LNG capacity, and optimised performance – delivering greater certainty and predictability at scale.

Loïc Chapuis, President Project Delivery & Services of Technip Energies, commented: “Coral Norte is a clear recognition of Technip Energies’ engineering and project delivery expertise and our ability to replicate proven solutions with discipline and certainty. Building on the success of Coral Sul, and together with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, this award further strengthens our long-standing partnership with Eni and their Area 4 partners. It also underscores our leadership in delivering innovative and complex LNG solutions to support long-term energy supply and security in Mozambique and globally.”