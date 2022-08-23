 Skip to main content
  4. Gasgrid Finland and Fortum have completed negotiations on LNG terminal vessel

Gasgrid Finland and Fortum have signed an agreement to place the FSRU in Fortum’s port in Inkoo, Finland. Located on Finland’s south coast, the port in Inkoo is deep enough for the purpose and is close enough to pipelines along which gas flows to end-users in industrial and other sectors in Finland, Estonia, and the Baltic Sea region.

“The teams at Gasgrid and Fortum have done great work over the summer. The preliminary agreement signed earlier paved the way for the agreement now signed to place the floating LNG (FLNG) terminal in the port of Inkoo. A huge thanks for the great co-operation to date,” says Gasgrid Finland’s CEO, Olli Sipilä.

A start has been made on building the port structures and natural gas pipeline, and the ambition is to begin deploying the LNG terminal vessel in December 2022.

