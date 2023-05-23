Minerva Limnos delivers full LNG cargo to Inkoo
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
LNG Industry,
The LNG carrier Minerva Limnos has brought a full cargo of LNG to the FSRU Exemplar vessel in Inkoo, Finland. The loading went as planned and the ship’s LNG was vaporised and injected into Gasgrid’s gas network for delivery to industry and energy plants.
LNG is supplied from the global gas market. Discharging typically takes about a day.
