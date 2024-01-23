Wison New Energies awarded FLNG design and EPC contract

The design validation and pre-FEED phase for two 3 million tpy floating LNG (FLNG) projects of Ace Gas and FLNG (ACE), and Transoceanic Gas and Power have officially commenced. In this project, Wison New Energies is entrusted with the FLNG design and EPC. The contract has been successfully signed, and mobilisation funds have been disbursed for this phase of the project.

The agreement is to provide the design validation and engineering studies for the design of a 3 million tpy facility to support the ‘design one and build two strategies’ to be applied across Ace and Transoceanic projects in offshore Escravos and offshore Pennington, respectively. The FLNG will produce, store, and offload 3 million tpy LNG and associated LPG and condensates for transport to market.

Chris Nwokolo – Group CEO from Ace Gas and FLNG, said: “We’re excited about the collaboration with Wison New Energies. We thank our team, partners and the government for their efforts and support in ensuring this project becomes a reality.”

Fan Jian, Country Manager of Nigeria from Wison New Energies, added: “Wison is excited to see the project has been officially entering into the pre-FEED stage. We’re confident that our FLNG EPCIC experience will guarantee a successful and efficient delivery. We are excited about advancing to the next stage in the near future.”