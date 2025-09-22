NOV to supply submerged swivel and yoke system for Argentina’s first FLNG project

NOV has been awarded a contract to supply the APL submerged swivel and yoke (SSY) system for Argentina’s first offshore floating LNG (FLNG) project. The development is led by Southern Energy SA, a consortium of Pan American Energy, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, YPF, and Golar LNG.

The redeployed Hilli Episeyo FLNG, which previously operated offshore Cameroon, will handle about 2.4 million tpy of LNG located in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina. Reusing the FLNG shortens the project schedule and cuts embedded carbon compared with a newbuild option.

The APL SSY delivers safe mooring and uninterrupted gas transfer through a subsea pipeline. By removing the need for a jetty, the system reduces topside infrastructure and overall project complexity.

“Supplying the SSY for Argentina’s first FLNG project is a proud moment for our team. Together with Southern Energy SA, we are setting a high benchmark for efficient export of Argentina’s natural gas,” said Anders Vaalandsmyr, Director of Technology and R&D, APL.