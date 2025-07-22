JGC awarded contract for floating LNG project

JGC Holdings Corp. has announced that, through its local subsidiary JGC France SAS, it has been awarded a preliminary contract for a floating LNG (FLNG) project in Africa.

The contract, effective until 30 September 2025, will be executed as part of a joint venture in which JGC France SAS is participating. The total contract value for the joint venture is approximately US$550 million.

This award covers preliminary activities related to the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FLNG unit. A full scale EPCIC contract is expected to follow.