  3. 22 Jul 25
  4. JGC awarded contract for floating LNG project

JGC awarded contract for floating LNG project

JGC Holdings Corp. has announced that, through its local subsidiary JGC France SAS, it has been awarded a preliminary contract for a floating LNG (FLNG) project in Africa.

The contract, effective until 30 September 2025, will be executed as part of a joint venture in which JGC France SAS is participating. The total contract value for the joint venture is approximately US$550 million.

This award covers preliminary activities related to the engineering, procurement, and construction of the FLNG unit. A full scale EPCIC contract is expected to follow.

