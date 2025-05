ABS approves new multi-purpose deepwater LNG floating asset from SHI

ABS issued an approval in principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its design of a multi-purpose LNG floating facility for deep water (MLF-O).

Called MLF-O, the next-generation design from SHI optimises the production facility for deepwater areas with a wave height of 9 m. According to SHI, the design has the advantage of providing faster delivery and cost-effective efficiency compared to onshore plants. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

The MLF-O is designed to minimise internal shock from sloshing by configuring the cargo hold in two rows. By standardising the unit’s LNG cargo hold and hull, SHI says capacity can increase from 180 000 to 220 000 m3. It is the second standard FLNG model developed by SHI, following the multi-purpose LNG floater-nearshore (MLF-N) in 2023, which was designed for coastal areas with an average wave height of 2 m or less. Both are targeting overseas gas field development projects.

“As the global leader in supporting floating energy production facilities, ABS is dedicated to advancing the safety and reliability of these assets. We recognise that working together with forward-thinking and safety-driven partners like SHI is important when addressing new technologies and designs for the rapidly evolving offshore gas terminal market,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“MLF-O is an innovative solution that minimises operating costs and innovatively reduces delivery times to meet the needs of our customers,” added Hae-Ki Jang, Vice President and Head of Technology Development at Samsung Heavy Industries.