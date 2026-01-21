BC Hydro signs MoU with Ksi Lisims LNG for North Coast Transmission Line

BC Hydro has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ksi Lisims LNG, a key step toward securing a major customer for the North Coast Transmission Line.

The MoU provides clarity on how and when BC Hydro will deliver as much as 600 MW of clean electricity to the proposed floating LNG facility on Nisga’a Treaty Lands, enabling one of the largest industrial projects in the region. The MoU helps Ksi Lisims LNG move toward a final investment decision and reaffirms the need for the North Coast Transmission Line. Both these projects have been identified as nationally significant by the federal government.

“By taking the next step in securing Ksi Lisims LNG as a major customer and moving forward with the North Coast Transmission Line, we’re delivering the clean power needed to fuel new industries, strengthen communities and create thousands of good-paying jobs,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “These projects will attract billions in investment and ensure First Nations are full partners in building a sustainable, competitive economy.”

Ksi Lisims LNG is expected to attract nearly US$30 billion in investment, create thousands of skilled careers and strengthen Canada’s position as a global LNG exporter. The project is required to be net-zero ready by 2030. Once connected to BC Hydro’s clean-electricity grid, Ksi Lisims will produce LNG with net-zero emissions, giving B.C. a competitive advantage over other jurisdictions by supplying reliable, lower-carbon energy to its customers.

“This memorandum of understanding is a critical step to connecting Ksi Lisims LNG to BC Hydro’s clean electricity grid,” added Eva Clayton, president, Nisga’a Nation. “It gives us the clarity that we need to continue to advance our project toward producing the world’s lowest emission LNG, while reflecting the Nisga’a Nation’s commitment to development that protects our environment and creating lasting benefits for the Nisga’a Nation and other nations and communities in the region.”

The North Coast region is experiencing rapid expansion in mining, critical minerals, LNG, ports and technology. Demand for electricity exceeds the capacity of the existing 500-kV transmission line running 450 km from Prince George to Terrace. To meet this demand and unlock clean economic growth, BC Hydro is advancing the North Coast Transmission Line.

This investment will twin the existing line, more than doubling electricity capacity in the region, creating thousands of jobs and attracting billions in private investment. The North Coast Transmission Line will unlock tens of billions of dollars in shovel-ready industrial projects throughout northwestern B.C., including the north coast.

“The North Coast Transmission Line is critical to B.C.’s economic future, and today’s MOU with Ksi Lisims LNG underscores that importance,” commented Charlotte Mitha, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “Ksi Lisims LNG is a significant customer, and their commitment builds on the strong interest and support we’re seeing from other customers who are also moving forward with plans to connect to the line. This investment will deliver the clean electricity needed to power major industries, expand trade and strengthen communities across the north coast.”

The North Coast Transmission Line is expected to help power major projects that will create approximately 9700 direct full-time jobs, contribute nearly CAN$10 billion per year to GDP and generate approximately CAN$950 million annually in public revenues for the Province and municipal governments. It will also help prevent two to three million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, supporting B.C.’s climate goals while powering economic growth.

The next major steps for the transmission project include awarding the clearing and access contract for Phase 1, obtaining the required permits and regulatory approvals, and a final investment decision by BC Hydro’s board of directors. Construction is expected to start in summer 2026, with phased completion targeted for 2030.