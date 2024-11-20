Arab State ambassadors visit Alexandroupolis LNG terminal

The Alexandroupolis LNG terminal has welcomed a delegation of Ambassadors and Diplomats from 10 Arab countries, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, Lebanon, the Kingdom of Morocco, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Sudan, and the Republic of Tunisia. Accompanied by the Secretary General of the Arab Hellenic Chamber, the delegation underscored the keen interest from Arab states in exploring new energy connectivity opportunities between the Mediterranean and Europe through Greece, with Alexandroupolis emerging as a vital gas hub.

During the visit, the Ambassadors were briefed on the state-of-the-art technologies employed by the terminal and the strict environmental standards adhered to in every phase of its operations. Senior FSRU officials highlighted the innovative nature of the project, which represents a major node in Europe’s energy supply chain.

The 'Vertical Corridor’, a strategic energy initiative linking Greece to Central and Southeastern Europe, was in the heart of the discussions. In conjunction with the FSRU Alexandroupolis, which serves as a critical entry point to the Vertical Corridor, a new energy supply route is being created, enabling the safe, competitive, and efficient distribution of natural gas from the Mediterranean to Europe. This corridor encompasses not only Greece but also Bulgaria, Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Moldova, and Ukraine to the east, as well as Hungary and Slovakia to the west. The Vertical Corridor initiative enhances the region’s energy security and provides an alternative pathway to address today’s energy challenges, reducing dependence on Russian natural gas and opening new markets for major LNG producers in the Arab countries.

The Managing Director of Gastrade, Kostis Sifnaios, stated: “The visit of the Ambassadors from the Arab states to the FSRU Alexandroupolis provided a valuable opportunity to explore the integration of LNG produced in the Arab world into our terminal’s operations, which commenced commercial activity on 1 October 2024. The geographic proximity of LNG production units in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf to Alexandroupolis offers significant competitive advantages and lays the groundwork for establishing a robust strategic partnership. We sincerely thank the Ambassadors for the open and constructive dialogue, and we look forward to a long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration with their countries.”

This visit confirms the strong prospects for developing energy partnerships between Greece and Arab countries, reinforcing a shared commitment to a secure, sustainable, and diversified energy future for the entire region.