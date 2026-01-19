Eni announces hull launch of Coral North FLNG

In the presence of the Minister of Natural Resources of the Republic of Mozambique, Estevão Pale, and Eni’s CEO Global Natural Resources, Guido Brusco, Eni and its partners, China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), ENH, KOGAS, and XRG announced today in Geoje, South Korea, the hull launch of the Coral North FLNG, fully in line with the project schedule. Coral North will be the second state-of-the-art floating LNG facility to be deployed in the Rovuma Basin waters, offshore Cabo Delgado, north of Mozambique, and will bring to production the gas from the northern part of Coral gas reservoir.

Building on the knowledge and experience gained since Coral South began production in 2022, Coral North is designed to deliver enhanced efficiency and optimised performances, reducing costs and minimising execution risks with the goal of completing the project on schedule by 2028.

With a 3.6 million tpy liquefaction capacity, Coral North will double Mozambique’s total LNG output to 7 million tpy. This milestone will position the country as Africa’s third-largest LNG producer and exporter, strengthening its role as a key player in the global energy market.

Coral North is expected to more than double economic impact for Mozambique, including revenues from LNG, a boost to local industry, and the creation of new jobs. Coral North will also expand investments in local development initiatives.