GTT to design FSRU tank for Samsung Heavy Industries

GTT has announced that is has received an order from the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in 2Q26 for the tank design of a new FSRU, on behalf of Malaysian shipowner, MISC. This order reflects MISC’s continued development in the LNG sector, as the vessel will be the first FSRU in its fleet.

As part of this project, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the vessel, offering a total capacity of 170 000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system.

The new FSRU is intended to be deployed in Lumut, in the state of Perak, on the west coast of Malaysia, where it will contribute to the development of the country’s gas supply infrastructure and energy flexibility.

Delivery of the vessel is expected in 1Q29.