ABB to power Singapore’s first FLNG terminal

Hanwha Ocean, one of the leading shipbuilders in South Korea, has awarded ABB the contract to supply a complete electric power and propulsion system for Singapore’s first floating LNG (FLNG) terminal. The contract is the latest milestone in the long-standing collaboration between ABB and Hanwha Ocean.

ABB’s integrated electrical system on board the FSRU will comprise a medium voltage generator, 6.6 kV switchboards for cargo and regasification, and the motor, transformer, and drive for propulsion. The floating terminal will also feature ABB’s remote control and remote diagnostics system, its proven condition monitoring solution, and an enhanced power protection system (EPPS).

The FSRU will be delivered to owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2027 and contracted for long-term charter by Singapore LNG Corp. Pte Ltd (Singapore LNG). With capacity for 200 000 m3 of LNG, the FSRU will be moored at Jurong Port and connected to the gas network in 2030, under the management of MOL.

The new FSRU is a strategic investment in Singapore’s energy infrastructure and a key part of the city state’s energy transition toward net-zero emissions. Singapore LNG has signed contracts to process 5 million tpy of LNG at a floating facility, adding flexibility and increasing Singapore’s LNG importing capacity by 50% compared to the current single landside terminal in Jurong.

“We are proud to continue our long-lasting collaboration with Hanwha Ocean by supplying an integrated electrical system for Singapore’s first FSRU,” said Rune Braastad, Global Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and sustainability, and is ABB’s latest contribution to the critical infrastructure supporting Singapore’s position as an important LNG hub in Asia.”