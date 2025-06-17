Deutsche ReGas and German government reach charter termination

Deutsche ReGas and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy have reached a mutual agreement on the resolution of the sub-charter agreement for the FSRU Energos Power with effect from February 2025. This agreement corresponds to the express will of both contracting parties. All open issues arising from the contractual relationship regarding the FSRU Energos Power have been conclusively settled. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the agreement.

Ingo Wagner, Managing Shareholder Deutsche ReGas, said: “We have found an amicable and mutually satisfactory out-of-court solution within a very short period of time. We thank the employees involved in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy for the constructive and cooperative solution. This reflects the good cooperation between Deutsche ReGas and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to ensure energy security in Germany.”

Bernhard Kluttig, Head of Department for Economic Stabilisation, Energy Security, Gas, Hydrogen Infrastructure in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, added: “In light of constructive discussions that have taken place with Deutsche ReGas regarding the withdrawal of the FSRU Energos Power from the terminal in Mukran, we were able to resolve open points in connection with the sub-charter agreement amicably. This is a good basis for the objective of both the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and Deutsche ReGas to secure energy supply for the future. For the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the security of energy supply in Germany was the top priority in the discussions.”