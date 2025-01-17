GTT and China Offshore sign strategic agreement

GTT has signed a strategic co-operation agreement with China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd, in Shanghai, marking a significant milestone in advancing solutions for floating LNG (FLNG) and FSRUs.

The two partners will collaborate to explore the application of GTT’s membrane technologies, develop innovative solutions, and provide value-added services through digital tools.

This partnership builds on a successful joint development project completed in 2024, which strengthened mutual trust and set the stage for future collaboration.

Adnan Ezzarhouni, General Manager of GTT China, highlighted: “This strategic agreement reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering advanced solutions in the FLNG and FSRU sectors. By combining GTT’s expertise in membrane technologies with China Offshore’s operational excellence, we aim to shape the future of energy infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Yao Jun, Vice President of China Offshore Engineering & Technology Co., Ltd, added: “China Offshore is pleased to collaborate with GTT on FLNG and FSRU. Our team will benefit from GTT's expertise to improve the performance of our designed FLNG and FSRU. Both China Offshore and GTT should leverage their respective strengths to work together to create products and services that maximise the benefits for our common customers.”