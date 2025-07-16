New Fortress Energy executes five-year charter

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) via a subsidiary has executed a five-year agreement for the deployment of the Energos Winter, a 138 250 m3 FSRU, with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). The Winter will operate at EGAS’ LNG import terminal located at Damietta, Egypt. This is NFE’s second FSRU stationed in Egypt, and the Winter will join the Energos Eskimo in Egypt as early as August 2025.

“We are pleased to reinforce our relationship with EGAS by way of our deployment of a second FSRU to Egypt. This deal enhances NFE’s goals of providing reliable and cost-effective energy across the globe,” said Chris Guinta, CFO of New Fortress Energy.

“EGAS is pleased to strengthen its long-standing partnership with New Fortress Energy through the execution of a second regasification service agreement. Under this agreement, NFE’s second FSRU, Energos Winter, will provide regasification services at the Damietta terminal, contributing to the security of natural gas supply for the Arab Republic of Egypt over the next five years,” added Yasseen Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS.