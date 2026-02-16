RDP closes financing documents for Buenaventura project

EXMAR has received confirmation from its client, Regasificadora Del Pacifico S.A.S. (RDP), on the closing of its financing documents on the Buenaventura project.

RDP is developing the fast-track LNG import solution in the inner bay of Buenaventura, under a term contract with Ecopetrol S.A. to provide regasification and logistics services for a volume of 60 million ft3/d of gas.

EXMAR will be leasing and operating the LNG FSU to RDP for a firm period of five years, with additional options to extend. After conversion of the LNG car-rier, which Exmar secured for this project, EXMAR anticipates starting operations in 3Q26.

Jonathan Raes, Executive Director Infrastructure, said: “EXMAR congratulates RDP on reaching this important milestone. We are proud to partner on this project, which is key for the development of Colombia’s natural gas supply.”