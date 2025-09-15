POSH appoints Longitude as subcontractor for Nguya FLNG

PACC Offshore Services (POSH), a leading specialist in offshore marine solutions, has selected design and engineering consultancy Longitude as a subcontractor to deliver marine hook-up operations engineering for the installation of the Republic of Congo’s landmark floating LNG (FLNG) project – the Nguya FLNG.

The Nguya FLNG is an operational FLNG export terminal, located at about 33 m of water depth, approximately 50 km offshore Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo.

POSH will handle the crucial tasks of towing and delivering the Nguya FLNG to the Republic of Congo within Eni’s Congo LNG project (Phase 2). They have been enlisted by Wison New Energies Co., Ltd, the EPCIC contractor of the FLNG. POSH will deploy three towing tugs and one additional tug to maintain the FLNG terminal’s position during the hook-up phase.

As a key partner, Longitude has been appointed by POSH to provide specialised engineering services and the development of associated procedures. This encompasses the Nguya FLNG station keeping operations, the hook-up of submerged swivel yoke mooring tethers, and riser pull-in, along with offering offshore operational support by the deployment of hook-up commander and station-keeping masters to oversee offshore operations in Congo.

“This is a significant energy project not only for the Republic of Congo, but also in facilitating LNG export. We are proud to partner with POSH to support the installation of the FLNG terminal with specialised design and engineering solutions that will support the unit’s long-term performance,” said Chong Hui Phong, Longitude’s Regional Director of Marine Operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The FLNG facility will be equipped with topside gas treatment, liquefaction, utilities, power management, and a hull-based LNG storage management system. Maximum LNG capacity from a two-liquefaction train configuration is expected to be approximately 2.4 million tpy, equivalent to 3.3 billion m3 of natural gas.

Longitude is a design and engineering arm of Oslo-listed global consultancy ABL Group. Longitude specialises in marine operations engineering, ship design, facilities and subsea engineering, and offshore wind design.