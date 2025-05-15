New Fortress Energy executes charter for Energos Freeze

New Fortress Energy Inc. has announced that its subsidiary has executed a three-year charter agreement for the Energos Freeze, a 125 000 m3 FSRU, with Energía 2000 S.A. in the Dominican Republic.

The Energos Freeze will be deployed to Energía 2000 S.A.’s LNG import terminal located at the port of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo) and is expected to commence operations in September 2025. The FSRU will provide critical LNG regasification services to support power generation and industrial energy demand across the region.

“This charter agreement reflects our continued commitment to expanding energy access in the Caribbean through strategic partnerships and world-class LNG infrastructure,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy.