NOV awarded second contract for Argentina FLNG development

NOV has executed a contract to supply a second APL submerged swivel and yoke (SSY) system for Southern Energy SA’s floating LNG (FLNG) project in the Gulf of San Matías, offshore Argentina.

This follow-up award builds on SESA’s ongoing FLNG development plans and reflects the company’s confidence in APL’s subsea mooring and transfer solutions. The project will utilise Golar’s MK II FLNG design with a capacity of 3.5 million tpy. With two FLNG units, Argentina is expected to export up to 6 million tpy of LNG.

This project builds on APL’s joint development with Golar to evolve the SSY system for harsher environments.

The APL SSY is designed to provide safe mooring and uninterrupted gas transfer via subsea pipeline. By removing the need for a jetty, the system aims to reduce topside infrastructure, lower project complexity, and enable SESA to deliver LNG to market more efficiently, addressing key customer challenges in offshore export developments.

“We are honoured to receive this second contract from Southern Energy SA and support their LNG export expansion in Argentina. Advanced technology, great collaboration, and trusting relationships are essential for complex projects to succeed. I truly believe all factors are present here, and we are looking forward to continuing to support SESA in these two critical projects for Argentina’s gas export programme,” said Haavard Hjellseth, Managing Director, NOV APL.