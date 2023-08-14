Saipem awarded contract by Eni Congo

Saipem has been awarded a contract by Eni Congo for the conversion of Scarabeo 5 semisubmersible drilling unit into a separation and boosting plant (floating production unit [FPU]).

The FPU is a semisubmersible production platform that receives the production fluids from wellheads riser platforms, separate the gas from liquids and boosts the gas in order to feed the nearby floating LNG (FLNG) unit.

The contract, subsequent to an agreement signed early this year for the execution of preliminary engineering and procurement activities, entails the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, and commissioning of the FPU, to be installed offshore the coast of the Republic of Congo, located northwest of the Djeno Terminal, in a depth of about 35 m. The commissioning offshore works and the start-up of the FPU are scheduled by 4Q25.

This contract awarded to Saipem is part of Eni’s Congo LNG Project, the country's first natural gas liquefaction project that is expected to reach an overall LNG production capacity of 3 million tpy (approximately 4.5 billion m3/y) from 2025.