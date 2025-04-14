Delfin Midstream provides key permits and approvals update

Delfin Midstream Inc. has provided an update on key permits and approvals for its leading US based energy infrastructure project under development in Louisiana and offshore in the Gulf.

On 21 March 2025, Delfin LNG LLC, a subsidiary of Delfin, received a license from the Maritime Administration (MARAD) authorising Delfin LNG to own, construct, operate, and eventually decommission a deepwater port, to export LNG from the US.

The license was issued pursuant to the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 and MARAD’s 2017 Record of Decision and is in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order titled, ‘Unleashing American Energy’, signed 20 January 2025. The Delfin deepwater port project will be the first offshore LNG export project in the US. The approval process involved MARAD and the US Coast Guard working with approximately 15 co-operating federal agencies along with the States of Texas and Louisiana.

On 10 March 2025, the Department of Energy approved an LNG export permit extension for Delfin LNG, granting additional time to commence exports from the project. The permit extension, which had been delayed under the prior administration, was announced by Secretary Wright in his opening remarks at CERAWeek in Houston.

Dudley Poston, Delfin CEO, added: “The level of support by the President of the US and his administration for the development of critical energy infrastructure has been truly remarkable. The Delfin floating LNG project has the potential to be not just the first LNG export deepwater port facility in the US, but a significant economic contributor and job creator over the long-term. We would like to express our deep appreciation for the significant work undertaken by Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation, and Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy.”

Poston added: “We also share our appreciation for the governors of Louisiana and Texas for their significant involvement and contributions to this process. With clear vision and action, this administration has enabled a project that can significantly realign energy economics for the long-term benefit of the people of the US.”