Mayer Brown advises Singapore LNG on second LNG terminal

Mayer Brown is advising Singapore LNG (SLNG) on its landmark offshore LNG import project in Singapore, the second LNG terminal in Singapore and the first ever floating LNG terminal in Singapore. The firm is advising on all FSRU-related aspects of this project.

The terminal will capitalise on the existing onshore LNG infrastructure and facilities of SLNG’s first LNG terminal on Jurong Island and will have a throughput capacity of five million tpy. Together with the existing terminal, the combined throughput capacity will come up to 15 million tpy. It will be connected to Singapore's gas pipeline grid via an onshore pipeline.

The terminal is key to Singapore's energy security. It further cements the growing use of LNG, or shipped natural gas, amid rising demand for electricity to power new homes and support evolving business needs. This project will also enhance the country’s ability to import, regasify, and distribute LNG, as well as offer LNG services such as reloading to LNG bunker vessels in the region.

In October 2024, SLNG announced agreements with Mitsui OSK Lines, Jurong Port, and engineering company, Wood, to advance development of the facility. The FSRU will be constructed by South Korean shipbuilder, Hanwha Ocean, and is targeted to become operational by end of the decade.

Nick Kouvaritakis, Global Head of LNG and Global Co-Head of Energy at Mayer Brown, commented: “We are honoured to have advised SLNG in connection with this landmark project. This is a significant project for Singapore as part of its drive towards securing energy security. It has been a pleasure to work with the SLNG team and we are delighted to have the transaction over the line.”

The Mayer Brown team is led by Partner, Nick Kouvaritakis, and includes Partner, Sean Prior, Counsel, Nick Kendrick, Registered Foreign Consultant, Matthew Chow, Senior Associate, Kieran McLaughlin, and Associates, Akaash Singh and Ling Ern Seow.