GTT receives tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries

In 2Q26, GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of Delfin FLNG 1, a floating LNG (FLNG) unit to be built for the Delfin LNG project.

Delfin FLNG 1 will be the first FLNG unit to enter service in the US, as well as the world’s largest in terms of expected production capacity (4.4 million tpy of LNG).

As part of this order, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks of the unit, which will offer a total LNG storage capacity of 180 000 m3. The eight tanks will be arranged in two rows and will incorporate GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system, suitable for demanding maritime and offshore applications, including operations in a region exposed to hurricane conditions.

Delfin FLNG 1, which will be operated off the coast of Louisiana, is scheduled for delivery in mid-2030.

François Michel, CEO of GTT, declared: “With Delfin FLNG 1, offshore LNG is entering a new phase in the US. This project, unprecedented in scale, will contribute to the development of new LNG production capacity to meet global energy demand. It also illustrates the ability of GTT’s membrane technologies to support complex offshore projects facing demanding operational constraints, while meeting the highest standards of performance, reliability, and safety.”