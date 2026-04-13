CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore awarded FLNG installation and hook-up project in Argentina

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore have announced the award of a contract to perform the transport and installation of the soft-yoke (SSY) mooring systems and hook-up of both the Hilli Episeyo FLNG and MKII FLNG vessels, in Argentina’s Golfo San Matías. The award represents a milestone for both companies, as well as a breakthrough project for Argentina’s gas sector as it ramps up in export capabilities.

The contract has been awarded by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA), supported by a world-class international consortium comprising Pan American Energy, YPF, Pampa Energía, Harbour Energy, and Golar LNG. Together, the partners are advancing one of Argentina’s most strategically important energy developments to date.

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore will deliver the project through a fully integrated execution model that combines project management engineering, transportation, offshore installations, and hook-up.

As lead contractor, CoreMarine will contract Jumbo Offshore to transport and install the SSY mooring system including heavy lift and piling activities. Jumbo Offshore are the leading global experts in SSY installations and have extensive experience with such systems in Brazil and Cameroon. CoreMarine will follow-up with diving and construction activities including spool installation, ballasting, riser hook-up, pre-commissioning, positioning, and hook-up of both FLNG units.

The offshore campaign will involve complex, simultaneous operations including heavy lifting, riser installation, piling, spool installation, saturation diving, and multi-vessel SIMOPS. The project will require the chartering of multiple assets including DSV’s, support vessels and station keeping tugs.

The SSY systems, supplied by NOV, will enable both FLNG units to weathervane around a single mooring point, aligning with environmental forces and providing a robust, cost-efficient solution that eliminates the need for fixed infrastructure such as jetties.

CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore both commenced project management and engineering in January 2026. The Hilli Episeyo FLNG is scheduled for installation in 2027, followed by the MKII FLNG in 2028, marking the first application of SSY technology in Argentine waters.

Ben Fitzgerald, CEO of CoreMarine, said: “Projects like this are at the top end of offshore construction complexity. Moving, positioning, and permanently installing floating assets of this scale demands absolute precision, proven experience, and flawless execution offshore. This is where CoreMarine and Jumbo Offshore will make a real difference.

“Our objective is not just to deliver two FLNG installations, but to leave behind strong local capability, confidence, and a proven model for future offshore developments in the region.

“SESA have put a great deal of trust in us and our abilities. We look forward to working even closer with them to deliver these landmark projects.”

Brian Boutkan, Commercial Director of Jumbo Offshore, added: “This award reflects the strength of the collaboration between our two organisations. By combining Jumbo Offshore’s transport and installation expertise with CoreMarine’s offshore engineering capabilities, we are delivering a robust, efficient, and tailored solution. We are proud to contribute to such a landmark development in Argentina and to support the delivery of critical energy infrastructure to the highest standards of safety and performance.”