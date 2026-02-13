YPF, Eni, and XRG sign joint development agreement for Argentina LNG

YPF, Eni, and XRG, the foundational project partners, have signed a binding joint development agreement (JDA) to advance Argentina LNG. This large scale integrated gas and liquefaction project will unlock Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale basin and help position the country as a long-term global LNG supplier.

Argentina LNG is expected to deliver 12 million tpy of LNG capacity, via two floating LNG facilities with a capacity of 6 million tpy each. The project is designed to include production, processing, transportation, and LNG export infrastructure.

The JDA marks another milestone for the project, establishing the workplan for the parties to progress through the next stage of development. Under the agreement, the partners will commence FEED and related activities, including engineering, technical structuring and key commercial and financing workstreams.

Horacio Marín, President and CEO of YPF, stated: “This new step marks the formal inclusion of XRG into the project we have been developing together with Eni. These two world-class players allow us to position Argentina LNG as one of the leading LNG projects globally. We will now continue working very intensively to reach FID during 2H26.”

Guido Brusco, Eni Chief Operating Officer Global Natural Resources, commented: “With the JDA a new partner – XRG – joins Argentina LNG, which is emerging as one of the most promising opportunities in the global gas landscape. This project is taking shape in a way that reflects both technological leadership and strategic vision.”

Mohamed Al Aryani, President, International Gas at XRG, said: “Argentina LNG’s potential is significant, and this agreement marks an important milestone in the project’s development. YPF, Eni, and XRG share the ambition to progress a large scale LNG project that supports reliable, flexible energy supply to interna-tional markets while creating long-term value for partners and local communities.”