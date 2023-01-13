Commissioning of FLNG regasification unit delivered by TotalEnergies to Lubmin terminal in Germany

TotalEnergies announces the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for LNG. Operated by Deutsche ReGas and located in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast, the site’s official inauguration will take place 14 January, attended by German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. This project, to which TotalEnergies is contributing an FSRU and supplying LNG, will make the company one of Germany’s main LNG suppliers.

In December 2022, TotalEnergies delivered the Neptune – one of the company's two FSRUs) – to Deutsche Regas. The vessel has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion m3 of gas, enough to cover about 5% of German demand.

Following Deutsche Regas’s open season procedure in October 2022, TotalEnergies also contracted regasification capacity of 2.6 billion m3/y of gas and began to deliver LNG from its global integrated portfolio to the Lubmin terminal.

“Europe is facing a historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia. Since the beginning of this crisis, TotalEnergies has mobilised its LNG portfolio, which is broad and flexible, to send available LNG to Europe and to use its 18 million tpy regasification capacity. Thanks to the start-up of the Lubmin terminal, TotalEnergies will be able to add to this effort and increase its imports to Europe to over 20 million tpy, or about 15% of the continent’s regasification capacity. We are pleased to support this project, which will allow Germany and Europe to further secure gas supply,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.