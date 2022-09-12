EemsEnergyTerminal starts construction phase

On Thursday 8 September, in the presence of Minister, Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy), Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, of the Czech Republic, the Executive Board of Gasunie and various international contacts, the official start was given to the construction phase of the EemsEnergyTerminal, a floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven (Groningen). The first LNG tanker also arrived on 8 September. It is expected that the first natural gas will flow into Gasunie's gas network as early as mid-September.

Various technical activities will continue over the next few weeks. The LNG terminal is expected to be operating at full capacity by the end of November/beginning of December.

Every effort has been made to build this terminal, which will be completed in record time. Approximately 500 employees are involved. In the past few days, two FSRUs – the Golar Igloo and the Eemshaven LNG – have been moored in the port. Together, they form the terminal where LNG, delivered by tanker, is turned into gaseous form.

Han Fennema, CEO Gasunie, said: “The EemsEnergyTerminal makes an important contribution to the security of supply and helps the Netherlands and Europe to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. In the longer term, Gasunie wants to use the terminal for green hydrogen. In this way, the EemsEnergyTerminal will be able to contribute to the energy supply in the Netherlands and Europe for many years to come.”

Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy, added: “It is very good news that Gasunie, together with all the parties involved at home and abroad, has been able to realise the new LNG terminal so quickly. In addition to saving as much energy as possible and filling the gas storage facilities, the import of liquid gas is indispensable for the security of gas supply in the coming winter. The arrival of the new LNG terminal is an important step not only for the Netherlands, but for the whole of Europe towards reducing its dependence on energy from Russia as quickly as possible.”

Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, concluded: “This is a significant step for strengthening energy security of the Czech Republic. Today, we have set out on the path of energy independence from Russia. The capacity leased in the terminal is able to secure as much as one-third of the Czech Republic’s annual consumption.”

The FSRUs: the Eemshaven LNG (Exmar) and the Golar Igloo (New Fortress Energy) are leased for a period of five years and are located in one of the Eemshaven harbour basins. The incoming boats transporting LNG will in turn moor ship-to-ship to the Golar Igloo for unloading. From there, it can be transhipped to the Eemshaven LNG. Both FSRUs can 'regasify' and feed gas into Gasunie's gas pipeline network. A natural gas pipeline and a hot water pipeline have been laid on the quay. There are also connecting pipelines between the FSRUs for the aforementioned transport of LNG. A new gas pipeline has been laid from the quay to Gasunie's existing network. Outside the terminal, the gas pipeline is entirely underground. And although they are physically two FSRUs, EemsEnergyTerminal will provide services to users as a single terminal. The EemsEnergyTerminal will be able to make a total of 8 billion m3/yr of natural gas available to the national natural gas network after processing the LNG supplied.

Until 2022, the Netherlands only had an LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The expansion in the Eemshaven and the optimisation of the terminal in Rotterdam will double the import capacity for LNG.