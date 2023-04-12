CRP Subsea delivers contract to ECOnnect Energy

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has successfully delivered a contract awarded by ECOnnect Energy, providing dynamic bend stiffeners for its IQuayTM jettyless LNG transfer system.

The innovative jettyless transfer system IQuay F-Class from ECOnnect Energy will be used to continuously transfer LNG gas from an offshore LNG production facility to a permanently moored FSU, replacing the need for a fixed jetty. CRP Subsea’s dynamic bend stiffeners will protect the flexible pipes to and from the IQuay system, providing additional stiffness and preventing them from over bending at the termination points. This will allow for increased operational uptime even in inclement weather.

Ben Stubbens, Sales Team Manager at CRP Subsea, said: “This award is recognition of our technical expertise and unrivalled track record of providing bend stiffeners to the oil and gas industry for over 40 years. It is a testament to our commitment to delivering reliable customised solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers. We are honoured to have the opportunity to work with such an innovative forward-thinking company and look forward to building a strong and long-lasting relationship.”

Produced at CRP Subsea’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the North of England, the bend stiffeners have now been delivered, to be installed when the IQuay F-Class is deployed later this year.

The IQuay leverages traditional marine infrastructure and existing LNG transfer operations, as it is optimised to be scalable, as well as compatible with a wide range of FSUs and FSRUs. The jettyless scope accelerates consumer access to natural gas in a cost effective and agile manner.

A bend stiffener is a bend-limiting device used to protect flexible pipelines, umbilicals or cables. It does this in three ways;

They ensure the flexible pipe does not bend beyond the manufacturer's desired minimum bend radius (MBR) during the life of the project, in such a way as to optimise the fatigue performance of the flexible pipe. They provide a suitable load path from the flexible pipe to the fixed structure. Bend stiffeners reduce point loading at the termination point.

The company has an extensive track record in the supply of bend stiffeners, with zero failures.