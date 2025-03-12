TMC Compressors chosen to equip floating LNG facility

TMC Compressors has been chosen to deliver a large capacity marine compressed air system to the large floating LNG (FLNG) facility being built by Wison New Energies for Malaysia-based Genting.

TMC will deliver its scope as a subcontractor to Jereh Offshore, a China-based offshore industries engineering, technology, and service company.

As part of its scope of supply, TMC will deliver a marine compressed air system consisting of six compressors in total for control air, instrument air, N2 feed air, and utility purposes.

Hans Petter Tanum, TMC Director of Sales and Business Development, commented: “This is a big FLNG facility which requires substantial compressed air capacity. This is what we will deliver with a focus on reliability, low energy consumption, and low operating expenses.”

The FLNG facility will have a capacity of 1.2 million tpy.

Wison New Energies, based in China, will undertake the construction of the FLNG facility at its shipyards in Nantong and ZhouShan. Following the successful yard performance test, the FLNG facility is due to be transported to Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, Indonesia, for final commissioning.

TMC’s compressors have been designed solely for marine and offshore use. They have been developed with energy efficiency and ease of maintenance in mind, allowing crew members to maintain compressors themselves while at sea.