Technip Energies awarded contract for an FLNG unit in Africa
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Technip Energies has been awarded a large contract to perform preliminary activities for a floating LNG (FLNG) unit in Africa.
The contract will be effective until 30 September 2025.
Technip Energies is a global leader in FLNG, having delivered three open-sea units worldwide with a total capacity of 8.2 million tpy. This includes PFLNG SATU in Malaysia, Prelude FLNG in Australia, and Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/floating-lng/11072025/technip-energies-awarded-contract-for-an-flng-unit-in-africa/
You might also like
SEFE and ADNOC Gas enter three-year LNG supply agreement
SEFE Securing Energy for Europe and the ADNOC Gas have entered into a three-year supply agreement over 0.7 million t of LNG, with deliveries to begin in summer 2025.