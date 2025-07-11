 Skip to main content
  Technip Energies awarded contract for an FLNG unit in Africa

LNG Industry,

Technip Energies has been awarded a large contract to perform preliminary activities for a floating LNG (FLNG) unit in Africa.

The contract will be effective until 30 September 2025.

Technip Energies is a global leader in FLNG, having delivered three open-sea units worldwide with a total capacity of 8.2 million tpy. This includes PFLNG SATU in Malaysia, Prelude FLNG in Australia, and Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique.

