Wison New Energies and SUPCON sign strategic co-operation agreement
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology have signed a strategic co-operation agreement. This collaboration will leverage SUPCON’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial robotics technologies to develop WNE's intelligent floating LNG (FLNG) and low-carbon FPSO solutions.
It aims to achieve autonomous facility operations empowered by AI, integrating an ‘intelligent core’ into WNE's FLNG/low-carbon FPSO systems, thereby injecting new momentum into global energy innovation.
