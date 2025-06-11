 Skip to main content
  4. Wison New Energies and SUPCON sign strategic co-operation agreement

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology have signed a strategic co-operation agreement. This collaboration will leverage SUPCON’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and industrial robotics technologies to develop WNE's intelligent floating LNG (FLNG) and low-carbon FPSO solutions.

It aims to achieve autonomous facility operations empowered by AI, integrating an ‘intelligent core’ into WNE's FLNG/low-carbon FPSO systems, thereby injecting new momentum into global energy innovation.

