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  4. Construction begins on Kinetics’ FSRU

Construction begins on Kinetics’ FSRU

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LNG Industry,

Construction has officially begun on Kinetics' first high-capacity FSRU, LNGT Karadeniz, with a steel-cutting ceremony held at Seatrium's Tuas Boulevard Yard in Singapore. Capable of delivering up to 600 million ft3/d of regasification capacity, LNGT Karadeniz will strengthen Kinetics' ability to deliver fast, flexible, and reliable LNG infrastructure to markets around the world.

The vessel is the first in a planned series of next-generation FSRUs that will further expand Kinetics' floating LNG portfolio.

LNGT Karadeniz is an important milestone in the growth of Kinetics and our long-term vision for floating LNG infrastructure,” said Mehmet Katmer, General Manager of Kinetics. “We are expanding our floating LNG fleet with next-generation assets that strengthen energy security while supporting the transition to lower-carbon energy systems. This project significantly expands our capability to deliver larger and more versatile LNG import solutions to customers around the world. We are pleased to continue this journey together with Seatrium, a trusted partner with whom we have successfully delivered numerous complex projects.”

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/floating-lng/10072026/construction-begins-on-kinetics-fsru/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

Asia LNG news New-build LNG news