First steel cut for Cedar LNG vessel

Crews at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea have started the fabrication of Cedar LNG’s floating LNG vessel. While design of the entire floating LNG system continues, certain elements of the vessel can be fabricated. Once complete, the vessel will be transported from South Korea to the Cedar LNG site in Haisla traditional territory, ushering in a new era of Indigenous-led LNG export for British Columbia, Canada, and the world.

“To see the floating LNG vessel start to take shape is so incredible,” said Chief Councillor, Crystal Smith. “In just a few short years, the vessel will arrive on our shores where it will serve as a reminder of what can be done when Indigenous Nations are given a share and a say in how our resources are used for the benefit of our people and the environment.”

Haisla Nation values of sustainability and environmental protection, values shared by partner Pembina Pipeline, have driven decision making from the beginning, including the selection of a floating facility to minimise environmental effects.

“This is an exciting moment for Cedar LNG as it represents the official start of construction on what will be an innovative, world-class, lower-carbon floating LNG facility,” added Craig Day, Project Director, Cedar LNG. “This achievement reflects the extensive planning efforts of our partners – Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline – our project team, and Samsung Heavy Industries and Black & Veatch.”

The floating LNG vessel is anticipated to be complete in 2028, prior to Cedar LNG’s estimated in-service date of late 2028.