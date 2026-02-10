EXMAR awarded FLNG contract for Cedar LNG

EXMAR has been selected by Cedar LNG Partners LP to provide its marine and operational expertise for the floating LNG (FLNG) unit, megúgu.

Cedar, majority-owned by Haisla Nation, in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., represents the world’s first Indigenous majority-owned LNG facility, powered by renewable electricity, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world. Located in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, within the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation, Cedar’s FLNG is currently under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries.

EXMAR’s teams will be involved during the different phases of the project, starting immediately during construction and pre-operations, in close partnership with the Cedar team, to contribute industry-leading expertise and know-how.

EXMAR’s CEO, Carl-Antoine Saverys, said: “EXMAR is proud to be selected as strategic partner and embark on this unique, first of its kind FLNG project. Our unique track record for safe and reliable operations has been thoroughly valued by Cedar. We are confident this partnership will create a strong base for future FLNG operations.”