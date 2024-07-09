 Skip to main content
  4. Shell awards Wood engineering contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Wood has secured a six-year contract to provide brownfield engineering, procurement, and construction management solutions for Shell’s Prelude floating LNG facility in Western Australia.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO at Wood, said “LNG is a key transition fuel as industry balances the need for global energy security with the importance of urgent reduction in carbon emissions. We are delighted to build on our 70-year global relationship with Shell to deliver integrated brownfield engineering solutions for Prelude, the world’s largest floating offshore gas facility.

“The contract will draw on our global LNG expertise and underlines our position as a market leader for brownfield engineering across Australia.”

