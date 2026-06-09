Technip Energies secures major contract for Coral Norte floating LNG project

Technip Energies, in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract by Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) for the Coral Norte floating LNG (FLNG) project, which, together with previously announced contracts, represents a major award for the company.

The Coral Norte FLNG project, located offshore Mozambique and developed by Eni and its partners CNPC, ENH, XRG, and KOGAS, is designed to produce approximately 3.6 million tpy of LNG, doubling the Coral hub’s capacity to 7 million tpy. This expansion positions Mozambique among Africa’s top three LNG producers, further strengthening the country’s role in the global energy market.

Coral Norte is designed as an enhanced replica of Coral Sul, the first development in Mozambique’s Area 4 offshore gas block. The replication approach leverages the projects’ common feed gas composition and deep-water location to enhance execution certainty and optimised performance, while drawing on engineering and integration lessons learned from the earlier development. By standardising the project delivery model, Technip Energies and its partners provide a de-risked path to scale and greater predictability at every stage.

This major award builds on the previously announced contracts and confirms the continued advancement of Technip Energies’ scope of work on the Coral Norte FLNG project.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “The Coral Norte project reflects the confidence of ENI and its partners in our FLNG execution capabilities and in the performance in operations of the Coral South FLNG. By leveraging our ‘design one, build many’ approach, we are demonstrating how a standardised model can accelerate large scale offshore project delivery. This approach enables faster deployment of new LNG capacity, contributing to energy security and diversification. It also reinforces Mozambique’s growing role in the global LNG landscape.”