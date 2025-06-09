Eni and YPF sign Argentina LNG agreement

Eni and YPF have signed an agreement for the Argentina LNG (ARGLNG) project during the meeting between the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

The agreement defines the required steps to reach the final investment decision for the phase of the project that includes the production, treatment, transportation, and liquefaction installations of gas through floating units, for a total capacity of 12 million tpy of LNG.

Argentina LNG is a large scale integrated, upstream, and midstream gas development project designed to develop the resources of the onshore Vaca Muerta field and serve international markets. It will export in a phased approach up to 30 million tpy of LNG by 2030.

Eni was selected as a strategic partner for Argentina LNG due to its specific and distinctive know-how developed during its FLNG projects in Congo and Mozambique and its global leadership in the construction of projects with similar technological requirements. Eni was also chosen for its renowned execution capabilities and recognised time-to-market delivery.