Eni celebrates 100th LNG cargo from Coral South FLNG

Eni, as the Delegated Operator of Area 4, on behalf of its Area 4 partners, has celebrated the shipment of the 100th cargo of LNG produced from Coral South FLNG, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, offshore Mozambique.

This achievement underscores Eni’s dedication to creating long-term value for Mozambique, leveraging the collaboration with its partners, contractors, investors, and the Government of Mozambique to unlock Mozambique’s gas potential, ensuring that developed resources translate into tangible benefits for the country.

The Coral South project mirrors Eni’s commitment to local content and capacity-building through continuous training and workforce development programmes. To date, many young Mozambicans have been trained in key sectors such as logistics, oil and gas production, asset integrity, technical services, health, safety, and environment (HSE), and other areas. Several of these professionals have also gained international exposure by working on global projects, reinforcing Mozambique’s footprint in the global energy industry. Currently, 200 Mozambican talents are actively contributing to Coral South FLNG’s onboard operations, demonstrating the success of these local workforce development initiatives.

Overall, Coral South project has generated approximately 1400 direct and indirect jobs for Mozambican professionals, fostering economic growth and skills development. Additionally, around US$33 million have been invested in training young graduates, while Mozambican small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have secured contracts worth approximately US$800 million, strengthening local businesses.

Since its first LNG shipment in November 2022, Coral South FLNG has positioned Mozambique as a key player in the global LNG market, contributing significantly to the country’s economic and industrial development. As the first project to monetize the 85 trillion ft3 of gas discovered by Eni in Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, Coral South, demonstrates the strength of strategic partnerships, leveraging natural gas role as a bridging source in the energy transition scenario.

With a steadfast commitment to local capacity building, economic growth, and energy security, Eni and its partners will continue to support Mozambique in harnessing its natural resources for long-term prosperity.