Seatrium awarded eighth FSRU conversion from Karpowership

Seatrium Ltd has been awarded a contract by Karpowership, for the conversion of a new FSRU. Karpowership is a longstanding customer for Seatrium, renowned for owning, operating, and building the world’s largest Powership (floating power plant) fleet.

This latest contract award signals a progression of an earlier letter of intent (LOI) signed between Seatrium and Karpowership announced in August 2025, and marks Seatrium’s eighth FSRU conversion project for Karpowership. The LOI scope includes the conversion, life extension, and repairs of three LNG carriers into FSRUs; as well as the integration of four new-generation Powerships with an option for two additional units.

Scheduled to commence in 3Q26, the LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversion project, LNGT Karadeniz, signifies Karpowership’s first high-capacity FSRU, engineered to deliver a regasification capacity of up to 600 million ft3/d. The conversion scope encompasses the installation of a state-of-the-art regasification module, a spread-mooring system, and the integration of critical supporting systems such as cargo handling, LNG offloading, utilities, electrical distribution, and advanced automation and control systems – collectively ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient gas supply operations.

Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said: “This contract win reinforces our global leadership, having done over 90% of the world’s FSU/FSRU conversions. It also reflects the continued trust from Karpowership and longstanding strategic partnership of both companies. To date, we have delivered six FSRU conversions for Karpowership, and we are excited to collaborate closely with Karpowership to advance next-generation Powerships and offshore solutions, amidst unsatiable demand for energy and ongoing transition towards cleaner energy globally.”

Gokhan Kocak, Chief Technical Operations Officer, Karpowership, added: “We are pleased to deepen our strong partnership with Seatrium as we expand our FSRU fleet to meet the highest industry standards. Seatrium’s proven track record, deep engineering expertise and technical capabilities make them a trusted and invaluable partner in advancing our mission to deliver reliable and sustainable energy solutions worldwide. This latest contract underscores the confidence we place in Seatrium and marks an important milestone in Karpowership’s ambition to lead the global FSRU market in the coming years.”

Seatrium has also successfully completed and delivered the FSRU LNGT Powership Oceania. The project was executed in accordance with the agreed project schedule and technical specifications, reflecting Seatrium’s strong project management capabilities, engineering expertise, and reliable operational excellence.