Cedar LNG awards EPC contract for floating LNG production unit

The Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corp., partners in the development of the proposed Cedar LNG project, have selected Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Black & Veatch to provide EPC for the design, fabrication, and delivery of the project’s floating LNG production unit (FLNG), subject to a final investment decision (FID).
“This is a critical milestone on our path towards a FID for Cedar LNG, the first Indigenous majority-owned LNG project in the world,” said Doug Arnell, Cedar LNG CEO. “We have secured world class FLNG expertise and look forward to working with SHI and Black & Veatch to build an LNG facility with one of the cleanest environmental profiles in the world that will usher in a new era of low carbon, sustainable LNG production.”
“Our role in helping Cedar LNG make history on this world-class facility aligns with our commitment to deliver a reliable and resilient global energy supply as a leader in the world’s energy transition,” added Mario Azar, Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO.
Cedar LNG now has major regulatory approvals, signed memorandums of understanding for long-term liquefaction services for the project’s total LNG capacity, and with the achievement of this milestone, the project is at an advanced stage of planning and development, with a FID expected by the end of 1Q24.
Subject to a positive FID, onshore construction work for the project could commence as early as 2Q24, with the delivery of the FLNG and substantial completion expected in 2028.
