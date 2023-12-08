NNPC signs LNG agreements with Wison and SDP Services

In its efforts to further boost natural gas utilisation in the country and enhance Nigeria’s gas revenue, NNPC Ltd has signed two major agreements to deliver LNG to the domestic gas market and the international LNG market.

During two separate signing ceremonies held on the sidelines of the on-going United Nation’s Climate Change Conference (also known as COP28), NNPC Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wison Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, a Chinese company, for the development of floating LNG (FLNG) project in Nigeria, targeting the international LNG market.

Also, NNPC Prime LNG Ltd, an arm of NNPC Trading Ltd, has signed a supply, installation, and commissioning agreement with SDP Services, an independent oil and gas company, for a 421 tpd LNG project targeting the domestic LNG market.

The FLNG MoU was signed by the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye on behalf of NNPC Ltd, and Kai Xu, Managing Director of Wison Ltd, on behalf of his company. Both parties agreed to work together to chart a roadmap for the project development that will lead to an investment decision.

Similarly, the small scale LNG (SSLNG) project agreement was signed by the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Ltd, Lawal Sade, on behalf of NNPC Prime LNG Ltd, while Abhinav Modi, Managing Director of SDP Services Ltd, signed on behalf of his company.

The SSLNG project, which will be located at Ajaokuta in Kogi State, Central Nigeria, will ensure the efficient supply of LNG to the autogas/compressed natural gas (CNG) and industrial/commercial customers nationwide. The LNG project is expected to be operational by December 2024.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, the EVP Gas, Power & New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, said NNPC Ltd is committed to delivering gas to industries nationwide and accelerating the company’s gas commercialisation efforts through the FLNG Project.

“We see both projects as having enormous impact all over the country because they are central to the commercialisation of Nigeria’s abundant gas resources and ensuring that our country earns the much-needed foreign revenue from its abundant gas assets. It is also consistent with NNPC Management’s drive to deliver on Mr. President’s gas and power aspirations across the country,” Ogunleye stated.

Also, in his address after the signing, the MD NNPC Trading Ltd, Lawal Sade, said the SSLNG project will boost the domestication of LNG utilisation by supporting the growth of auto-gas initiatives across the country.

“We are looking at a timeframe of 12 months from execution to the commissioning of the project. The project will deliver about 420 tpd of LNG into the domestic market, which will enhance efficient delivery of gas to the auto-gas/CNG and industrial customers in line with Presidential mandate,” Sade added.