Excelerate Energy launches FSRU in South Korea

Excelerate Energy has announced the on-schedule launching of its newbuild FSRU, Hull 3407, from the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in South Korea.

The ‘launching’ milestone marks the first time a vessel is floated – transitioning from dry dock to the sea. It signals the floating LNG terminal’s structural completion and brings the company one step closer to its expected delivery in 2026.

Hull 3407 is a best-in-class FSRU, capable of delivering 1 billion ft3/d of natural gas, with a 170 000 m3 storage capacity, dual-fuel diesel-electric engines, and advanced emissions-reduction systems.