APSEZ secures contract for Argentina's first LNG export to India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport utility, has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first LNG export, marking its entry into South America and expanding its international marine services footprint.

The contract has been awarded to APSEZ's step-down subsidiary, The Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy S.A. (SESA). The award strengthens APSEZ’s presence across international energy logistics value chains and underscores its growing capabilities in specialised marine services.

Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The scope will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel, and one crew boat.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ, said: “This project reflects our growing capability to support large scale energy infrastructure projects across geographies. With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries, and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments. By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen long-term supply resilience.”

Argentina is emerging as a major new LNG supplier, with agreements in place to support exports of up to 10 million tpy to India from 2027. The Southern Energy floating LNG (FLNG) project is expected to play an important role in connecting this growing supply base with global demand centres.

The Southern Energy FLNG project is being developed by SESA, a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE). Located in the San Matías Gulf in Argentina’s Río Negro Province, the project will liquefy natural gas from the General San Martin pipeline aboard the FLNG vessel Hilli Episeyo, with commercial operations expected to begin in September 2027.

In its first phase, the project is expected to produce 2.45 million tpy of LNG, equivalent to approximately 28 cargoes per year, making it Argentina's first operational LNG export project.

The contract will be executed through Meridian Transportes Marítimos S.A., the 51:49 joint venture between Adani Harbour International FZCO and Meridian Group.