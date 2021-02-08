New report published on FSRU market

The ‘Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2021 - 2025’ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The FRSU market is poised to grow by 81.92 million t during 2021 - 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the FRSU market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost competitiveness of FSRU, increase in offshore gas exploration, and extensive use of natural gas in transportation sector. In addition, cost competitiveness of FSRU is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the stabilisation of crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the FRSU market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cleaner bunker fuel and drop in CAPEX and deepwater activities will lead to sizeable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FRSU market vendors that include BUMI ARMADA BERHAD, BW Gas, DSME Co. Ltd, Excelerate Energy LP, EXMAR NV, Golar LNG Ltd, H-Energy Group of Companies, Hoegh LNG AS, Jaya Samudra Karunia Group, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Also, the FRSU market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategise and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.