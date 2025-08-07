Southern Energy achieves FID for FLNG charter

Golar LNG Ltd has announced that Southern Energy S.A. (SESA) has reached final investment decision for the charter of Golar’s 3.5 million tpy MKII FLNG, as contemplated under the terms of the definitive agreements executed by SESA and Golar in May 2025.

The key commercial terms for the 20-year charter agreement include net charter hire to Golar of US$400 million/y, plus a commodity linked tariff component of 25% of FOB prices in excess of US$8/million Btu. The FLNG, currently under conversion in China, will sail to Argentina following her redelivery, with contract start-up expected during 2028. The MKII FLNG will be moored in the San Matías Gulf near the FLNG Hilli, which is expected to start its 20-year charter with SESA during 2027. Combined, the two units have a nameplate capacity of 5.95 million tpy, and the project expects to benefit from significant operational efficiencies and synergies from two FLNGs in the same area.

SESA is a company formed to enable LNG exports from Argentina. SESA is owned by a consortium of leading Argentinian gas producers including Pan American Energy (30%), YPF (25%), Pampa Energia (20%), and Harbour Energy (15%), as well as Golar (10%).

The MKII FLNG project remains subject to regulatory conditions precedent and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions which are progressing according to schedule and expected within 2025.

Golar’s CEO, Karl Fredrik Staubo, commented: “Today’s FID marks another milestone for SESA in establishing Argentina as an attractive LNG exporter and building on Golar’s position as the market leading FLNG service provider. FID solidifies US$8 billion of net earnings visibility over 20 years to Golar, with attractive upside potential in the FLNG commodity tariff component and through our shareholding in SESA. We look forward to continuing to develop the SESA partnership into a leading LNG exporter in South America.”