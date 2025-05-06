Technomak and Dixstone sign EPCCI agreement for Gabon LNG project

Technomak has announced the signing of an EPCCI agreement with Dixstone for Perenco’s Cap Lopez floating LNG (FLNG) project in Gabon. This partnership marks a major step forward in Technomak’s expanding role in providing advanced offshore modular solutions that contribute to the global cleaner energy and carbon footprint reduction.

The agreement was signed in the UAE by Haxer Ali, Group CEO of Technomak, and Michel Gotab, Managing Director of Dixstone Gulf, in the presence of Benoît de la Fouchardière, CEO of Dixstone, and El Houssain El Bouzidi, CEO of Technomak Process Systems.

The Cap Lopez FLNG facility will boast an annual production capacity of 700 000 tpy of LNG and 25 000 tpy of LPG. A central component of the project, the FLNG barge, will be fabricated and integrated at Technomak’s yard in the UAE prior to its deployment at the Cap Lopez Terminal in Gabon.

Ali stated: “We are honoured to be chosen by Dixstone for this impactful LNG infrastructure project. Technomak’s modular EPC capabilities will play a key role in ensuring a safe, timely, and forward-looking execution that supports the global movement toward sustainable energy.”

Gotab added: “Technomak’s deep expertise in executing complex offshore EPC projects is a valuable asset. We are confident that this partnership will deliver a robust and efficient FLNG solution for gas monetization and Africa’s cleaner energy. At Dixstone, we believe in investing for the long term, create value through synergy, and drive excellence, principles that are at the heart of this collaboration.”