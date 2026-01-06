Wison New Energies holds hull launching ceremony

Wison New Energies has held the Genting FLNG project hull launching ceremony and 10 million manhours LTI free celebration at its Nantong Yard. The event marks the completion of the hull construction phase and the project’s entry into the next critical stage, including topsides module integration and system installation – making solid progress toward overall delivery and future commercial operation. Chia Yu Chau, Executive Vice President – Oil & Gas, Genting Group, An Wenxin, Senior Vice President of Wison New Energies, and representatives from Bureau Veritas, among others, attended the ceremony to witness this key milestone and congratulate the project on the phase achievements.

In June 2024, Wison New Energies and Genting's two subsidiaries, Genting Oil & Gas Sdn Bhd and PT Layar Nusantara Gas, entered into an EPCIC contract for Genting FLNG project. The facility measures 320.8 m in length, 60 m in width, and 32.8 m in depth, with liquefaction capacity of 1.2 million tpy. Upon completion, the FLNG facility will be deployed to West Papua, Indonesia. As Indonesia’s first FLNG facility, the project is regarded as a landmark development for the country’s natural gas sector and is expected to bring positive momentum to regional energy supply and the global LNG market.

Wenxin remarked that the Genting FLNG project reflects the two companies shared vision for a cleaner energy future and a concrete commitment to advancing the energy transition. With milestones achieved as planned, the project has further validated Wison’s standardised design, proven project management practices, and large scale fabrication experience for complex floating facilities, while also strengthening Wison’s delivery capability in the international floating clean energy market. He emphasised that Wison will continue to uphold the goals of “zero incidents in safety and zero defects in quality,” and will steadily advance subsequent work to ensure high-quality delivery.