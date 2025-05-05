VTTI and Höegh Evi have launched the permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal

VTTI and Höegh Evi have officially launched the permitting process for Zeeland Energy Terminal (ZET), a major step towards strengthening the Netherlands’ energy infrastructure. The Ministry of Climate and Green Growth (KGG) has published the notification of intent and proposal for participation, marking the formal start of the permitting process as a project of strategic interest for the Dutch Government.

Located in Sloehaven in Vlissingen or Braakmanhaven in Terneuzen, ZET will feature a FSRU that will directly connect to the national gas grid, boosting the country’s LNG import capacity. The terminal will be a critical addition to existing LNG facilities in Rotterdam and Eemshaven, enhancing energy security and affordability. Therefore, it is an important project for the Dutch government. This availability of energy can also stimulate growth and other opportunities for the local economy in Zeeland.

Stakeholder engagement is central to this permitting process. Residents, businesses, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), authorities, and other stakeholders are invited to participate via submissions to KGG/RVO.

ZET aims to commence operations by 2028/2029, ensuring greater energy resilience and supporting the transition to a more secure and affordable energy future. Communication regarding an open season for interested market participants is planned to follow, after the completion of this initial permitting step, with the launch currently expected in 4Q25.